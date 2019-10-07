Connecticut Post Obituaries
Amy A. Torreso, age 70, of Bridgeport, passed away at home on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Born in Bridgeport on September 24, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Maria Saccone Torreso. She was an employee of The Jewish Home for the Elderly and had also formerly worked as a customer service representative for SNET with over 30 years of service. She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Genaro and Giovanna Plumitalo and her paternal grandparents, Saverio and Amelia Torreso. She is survived by several cousins, and dozens of friends who considered her family. Amy was loving, loyal and would do anything for the people she loved. She was a true friend and will be deeply missed. Friends are invited to meet directly in the Read Memorial Chapel in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport (follow sign 1) on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. for committal services. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Margaret Shrine, 2523 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 8, 2019
