Ana D. Panasco
Ana D. Panasco, of SC, (formerly of Brigeport and Oxford) wife of the late José Damaso Velez Panasco, died January 24, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial, MEETING DIRECTLY AT CHURCH, will be celebrated on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 9:30 AM in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 733 Oxford Rd., Oxford. Interment will follow in Southford Cemetery, Oxford. Family and friends may call on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Ave., Ansonia. Online condolences and full obituary may be found at www.wakeleememorial.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 28, 2020