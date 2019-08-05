|
Ana Pereira
Ana DaSilva Pereira, age 94, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Antonio Pereira Sr., passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Born in Portugal on October 25, 1924, daughter of the late Jose and Lucinda Afonso DaSilva. Ana came to the United States in 1961 and had been a Shelton and Bridgeport resident for many years. She enjoyed gardening and especially loved cooking for her family. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she will be greatly missed. Survivors include her children, Alvaro Pereira Sr. (Mary), Jose Pereira Sr. (Lorraine), Cacilda Vince, Amaro Pereira Sr., Mariana Edo (Martin), and Arminda Casey. She leaves behind her grandchildren, Joe Jr., Lorraine, Alvaro Jr., Melissa, Anthony, Amaro Jr., Mark, Paul, Joshua, Reginald, Michael Jr., and Miranda, great-grandchildren Maria, Michael, Kayla, Skylar, Londyn, and Carlina, as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Antonio, Ana was predeceased by her son, Antonio Jr. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 9 a.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center, and at 10 a.m. in Christ the King Church, 4700 Madison Ave., Trumbull, with burial to follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Calling hours will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a Mass may be said for Ana at the church of your choosing. To sign an online register or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 6, 2019