Anastasia Loeser, age 84, of Sheltonentered into rest on Monday, January 20, 2020 at West River Healthcare Center with her loving family by her side. She was the devoted wife of the late Theodore Loeser. Anastasia was born in New Brunswick, NJ on September 23, 1935 the daughter of the late George and Sarah (Noonan) Kircher and was a New Jersey resident for most of her life before moving to Shelton in 2009. She was a Registered Nurse for many years before her retirement. Anastasia devoted much of her time volunteering within the healthcare field along with schools. She enjoyed knitting, cross stitching, crafting. Anastasia also loved music and dancing. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her family. She was the beloved mother of Patricia Kulpa and her husband David, George Loeser and his wife Frances, Barbara Loeser, Theodore Loeser and his wife Lisa, MaryJo Casapulla and her husband Michael and John Loeser. Anastasia was the loving grandmother of Patricia, Les-Lee, George, Nicole, Lauren, Micaela, Danielle, Anthony and Nicholas and great grandmother of Ben, Natalie, Alex, Frances, Maeve, Huck and Vale. She was also survived by several nieces and nephews. Anastasia was predeceased by a brother George Kircher and a sister Mary Lou Walters. Friends may call on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. On Saturday, her funeral will be held at the parlor at 11 a.m. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to by going to . Friends may leave condolences at www.adzimafh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 22, 2020