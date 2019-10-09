|
August 10, 1940 - October 6, 2019 Anderson M. Barnes was born August 10, 1940 to the late Hilliard Barnes and Christine Barnes in Selma, AL. He entered eternal rest October 6, 2019. Services will take place 11:00 AM on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Messiah Baptist Church, 210 Congress Street, with Rev. Dr. James B. Logan, officiating. Friends are invited to the viewing Friday from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM at the church. Interment will take place following the service at Lakeview Cemetery, 885 Boston Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06610.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 10, 2019