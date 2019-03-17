Connecticut Post Obituaries
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1585
Andrea Lotto
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
Interment
Following Services
Pine Grove Cemetery
Ansonia, CT
Andrea Lotto Obituary
Andrea A. Lotto Jr.
Andrea A. Lotto Jr., age 75, peacefully entered into eternal rest on March 14, 2019, in the comfort of his home in Pompano Beach, Florida. Mr. Lotto was born in New Haven on March 8, 1944, son of the late Andrea A. Lotto Sr. and Carolyn Pedevillano Lotto. A resident of Ansonia for most of his life, he was employed as a machine assembler at Farrel Corporation in Ansonia until his retirement. A proud veteran, he honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Andy was a western movie aficionado and enjoyed playing darts. He leaves to cherish his memory, brothers, John J. Lotto (Rose) of Ansonia and Kenneth Lotto of Waterbury, a sister, Angela Lotto of Pompano Beach, FL and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved daughter, Lisa Marie Lotto, a brother, Anthony Lotto and a sister, Joanne Evans. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. On Tuesday, his funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment with U.S. Army military honors will immediately follow in Pine Grove Cemetery in Ansonia. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 17, 2019
