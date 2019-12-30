|
Andrea R. Schiebe
Andrea R. Nelson Schiebe, age 83 of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late William Anton Schiebe, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019 with her family by her side. Born on August 31, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Kristian and Aurelia Nelson. Andrea worked for many years as secretary in the accounting department of Sodexo. Andrea was an artist an had a passion for painting. She enjoyed playing bridge with her beloved husband and friends. Throughout her life she was involved in her neighborhood, church, and community. Andrea was devoted to her family and she loved watching her grandchildren play sports. Andrea's loving, giving spirit will be dearly missed. Survivors include her three loving children, Bill Schiebe and his wife Leslie, Donna Schiebe, Eric Schiebe and his partner Denise Graziano, five cherished grandchildren, Bill, Tom, Mike, Victoria, and Samantha Schiebe, her best friend and twin sister, Aurelia Hamacek and brother in law George, and niece Aurelia Cohen. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Andrew's Church, 435 Anton Street, Bridgeport. Interment will follow in Long Hill Burial Grounds, Trumbull. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Friday from 4 – 7 p.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation in memory of Andrea Schiebe to Swim Across the Sound, c/o St. Vincent's Medical Center, 2800 Main St., Bridgeport, CT 06606 or at give.stvincents.org. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 1, 2020