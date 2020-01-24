|
Andrea Mann Tavella
Andrea Mann Tavella was born in Bridgeport, CT, on December 18, 1944, to Andrew (Butch) Mann and Helen Mann. Raised in Bridgeport, Andrea attended and graduated from Notre Dame H.S. She went on to earn her BA at St. Francis University in Loretto, PA. and finished her education by earning her MBA at Fairfield University.
Andrea went on to become a high school teacher and then a technical writer at Sikorsky. She married Bob Tavella, her husband of 49 years, and had two sons, Robbie and Jeffrey. She eventually stopped working to raise her family in Trumbull, CT. Although no longer a teacher, Andrea was a constant volunteer at her boys' schools. As her boys got older, Andrea went on to work as a corporate travel consultant, which was a perfect job for someone who loved to travel as much as she did. Even after her retirement Andrea couldn't sit around doing nothing. She was very active in her community. The thing she was most passionate about in her time as a volunteer, was teaching English as a second language at The Mercy Learning Center. She Taught there for almost 10 years and helped countless people.
Andrea was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease six years ago and eventually moved to Fairfield, CT to be closer to family. After a courageous battle she finally succumbed to the disease in her home surrounded by her family, on January, 23, 2020. Besides her husband Bob and sons Robbie and Jeffrey, Andrea is survived by her sisters Rose Ellen Nemec, Donna Palaia, and Linda Martin, her daughters-in-law Dana and Jen, and five grandchildren, Jamie, Peter, Jacquelyn, Harry, and Angie. She also leaves behind over a dozen beloved nieces and nephews and countless wonderful friends who gave her and Bob wonderful support over the past few years.
Friends and family may call on Monday, January 27, from 4-8 p.m. at Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd. Trumbull, CT. Funeral services will be begin on Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. at Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd. Trumbull, CT. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday January 28, at 10 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Shelton Rd. Trumbull. Interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Anyone who wishes to make a donation, please consider the Mercy Learning Center or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 25, 2020