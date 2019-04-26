Andrew Adam

Andrew Adam, age 81 of Milford, passed away on April 20, 2019. Born in Bridgeport on January 18, 1938, son of the late Aristidi Adam and Doxia Spau Adam. Mr. Adam was a Milford Town resident for most of his life. He was a graduate of Bassick High School "Class of 1955", Andrew served in the US Army National Guard and later graduated from the University of Bridgeport. He went on to work for Bunker Ramo, Co., the Department of Defense and later for the Kennedy Center from which he retired. Andy enjoyed the outdoors, especially golfing and hiking; he liked travel and had done several African safaris, he was an avid UConn Huskies fan and had been to many of their games. Andy was a kind man with a warm smile; he was devoted to St. Dimitrie Orthodox Church and could be seen there on most Sundays; he previously served as Treasurer of the church. Most of all, he loved the times that he spent with his family. Survivors include his sons Andrew Paul Adam and his husband Andres Vilchez of West Haven, Michael Adam and his wife Christine Young of Easton and his daughter, Laurie Adam and her husband John Boudreau of Cheshire as well as several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Kyle, Jacob, Doxia and Isolde. He will be fondly remembered by his companion, Rita Singer. He was predeceased by his sisters Stella Muzea and Jennie Gayda and his brother Thomas Adam. Funeral services will be held on April 29 at 11:00 a.m. directly at St. Dimitrie Orthodox Church, 504 Sport Hill Rd., Easton with burial to follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport with Full Military Honors. Calling hours will be held at church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Dimitrie's Church in Memory of Andrew Adam or the . To sign an online register, order flowers or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com