Andrew J. Bobko, Jr.

Bobko, Andrew J. Bobko, Jr., age 36, of Fairfield, beloved husband of Nicole Prybylek Bobko, passed away suddenly on April 23, 2019 in St. Vincent's Medical Center. Andrew was born on February 20, 1983 in Bridgeport and was the son of Patricia Yarzynski Bobko and the late Andrew J. Bobko, Sr. Andrew loved cars, computers, and playing video games, but more than anything he loved his family, especially his two little girls. He was an amazing father and he always put his daughters first. In addition to his beloved wife, Nicole of six years, Andrew is also survived by his mother, Patricia Yarzynski Bobko of Bridgeport, two daughters, Eliana and Hannah Bobko, father and mother-in-law, Brian Prybylek and wife Bethann of Fairfield, two aunts, Marion Yarzynski of Stratford and Kathy Weller and husband Ed of West Haven and sister-in-law, Danielle Delbridge and husband Phil of Fairfield. Andrew was predeceased by his father, Andrew J. Bobko, Sr. Friends may call on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Interment will be private. To celebrate a life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com

