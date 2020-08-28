Andrew Deutsch

Andrew DeutschAndrew (Andy) Deutsch, age 92, a resident of Fairfield for the last 50 years, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020. Mr. Deutsch was born in Miskolc, Hungary, son of the late Ignatz and Elizabeth (Wohl) Deutsch, came to the United States in 1940 and settled in Bridgeport, CT. He worked for Manasevit Brothers in Bridgeport for many years, and United Beauty Supply of Bridgeport, and later opened Sneaker Village in Bridgeport and remained active in retail sales until his retirement.He was an avid Mets fan and enjoyed watching Jets and Giants games weekly. He also enjoyed weekly card games with his friends. He was a longtime member of Congregation Ahavath Achim, as well as Congregation Adath Yeshuren, known as "The Butler Avenue Shul" where he was Vice President for many years. In his later years, the family joined Congregation Rodeph Sholom.Andrew is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Elizabeth Egri Deutsch, his devoted son and daughter, Gerald Deutsch, Nancy Ames and her husband Daniel, and by his adored granddaughters, Ashley and Haley. We will miss you Dad, you are in our hearts forever.Services will take place on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. directly at Ahavath Achim Cemetery on Reid street in Fairfield. Social distancing and masks will be required of all attendees. Memorial contributions may be made to Jewish Senior Services of Bridgeport, CT.