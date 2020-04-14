|
Andrew F. Villano
Andrew F. Villano, age 84, of Trumbull, beloved husband of the late Jennie Naples Villano, passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, on January 10, 1936, he was the son of the late Charles and Theresa Grosso Villano. Andy was a graduate of Central High School, where he was a standout athlete excelling in baseball and football. After high school, he proudly served in the U.S. Army. Andy was a longtime member of the Bridgeport Elks Lodge #36 and the Germania Schwaben Club. He enjoyed listening to Frank Sinatra, watching old westerns, and was a lifetime fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Over the years, Andy and his wife Jennie were known to host some memorable picnics with family and friends, some lasting for days. Andy formerly owned and operated Sergei's Restaurant in Bridgeport. Survivors include his two loving children, Charles Villano of Palm Springs, CA and Andrea Villano of Newington, a sister-in-law Josephine Hopco of Shelton, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Due to health concerns at this time surrounding social gatherings, all funeral services will be conducted privately and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 16, 2020