Andrew J. Fazekas
Andrew J. Fazekas, age 86, of Stratford, beloved husband of Anna Kapisovsky Fazekas, passed away on April 29, 2020 in Lord Chamberlain Health Center, Stratford. Andy was born in Bridgeport on October 21, 1933 to the late Andrew and Helen (Kirsch) Fazekas and had been a lifelong area resident. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. Andy was a retired printer for Imperial Graphics in Stratford and was a faithful member of the Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Church of St. John the Baptist in Bridgeport. Andy enjoyed learning how to fix things. He completed countless home improvement projects for his family and friends. Andy also loved spending time with his grandchildren and was blessed to see all of them grow up and graduate. He was an avid fan of the UCONN women's basketball team. Survivors in addition to his beloved wife of 60 years, include his devoted sons, Andrew Fazekas, and Peter Fazekas and his wife Jill all of Stratford, his cherished grandchildren, Matthew and Christopher Fazekas and their mother, Maryjane and Nicholas, William, and Lauren Fazekas, a sister, Judith Fazekas of Fairfield, and a brother, Dennis Fazekas of Bristol, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Andy was pre-deceased by his brothers, Charles and Robert. Due to the current health situation, the family has elected to have a private family service. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Sr. R Club/William T. Soltis Memorial Scholarship, 40 Beaver Dam Road, Stratford, CT 06614.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 1, 2020