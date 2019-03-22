Andrew Heady, Jr.

Andrew Heady, Jr., age 68 of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Victoria Sorge Heady. Born in Bridgeport on April 8, 1950, he was the son of the late Andrew and Edith Hofmiller Heady, Sr. Mr. Heady was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army having served honorably during the Vietnam Era. Andrew received his associate's degree from Housatonic Community College and later worked as a retail manager for numerous department stores before his retirement. Andrew was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need and would be the first to volunteer for anything. His volunteer work was extensive and he prided himself on helping others. He loved to read and also spend time tending to his garden. His greatest pleasure however was found in the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren, who were his pride and joy and he adored above all else. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his beloved wife Viki of 43 years, other survivors include his loving daughters, Jessica Myers and her husband Ryan of Shelton and Andrea Heady and her fiancé Steve Batista of Bridgeport, his cherished grandchildren, Evan and Joshua Myers and Stevie Batista, his sister, Nancy Chitwood and her husband Glenn of Stratford and his niece, Brittany Chitwood of Bridgeport, as well as his mother-in-law, Marie Sorge. He was predeceased by his niece, Dana Chitwood. He also leaves his lifelong best friend, Bart Bunkoci of Stratford and his faithful canine companion, Abby. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 545 Stratfield Road, Fairfield for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Friends may greet the family on Sunday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Assumption Catholic School, 605 Stratfield Rd., Fairfield, CT 06825 or Homes for the Brave, 655 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06605. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com.