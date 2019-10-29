Connecticut Post Obituaries
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
291 Bridgeport Avenue
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-5641
Andrew Hoponick Jr.

Andrew Hoponick Jr. Obituary
Andrew Theodore Hoponick Jr.
Andrew Theodore Hoponick Jr. age 78 passed at Waterbury Hospital after a long illness.
He was born June 28, in Milford and was the son of the late Andrew Theodore Hoponick and Mildred Elizabeth (Surgalis) Hoponick. He enjoyed working with horses and was a blacksmith for some years and also transported horses. He also worked in construction.
Mr. Hoponick is survived by his son Jason Hoponick of Waterbury, brothers Dennis Hoponick and Ralph Hoponick of Maryland and a granddaughter Lauren Hoponick of Naugatuck. Services will be a memorial to be announced.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 4, 2019
