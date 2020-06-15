Andrew Martin
1969 - 2020
Andrew Edward Martin
Andrew (Andy) Edward Martin, age 51, a lifelong resident of Stratford passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at his home. Born in Bridgeport on February 28, 1969 he was the youngest son of Raymond J. Martin Sr. of Stratford and the late Grace Sulik Martin. He graduated St. Joseph's High School class of 1987 and had a love for motorcycles. Andy was a true Rock Star, he was a tremendous guitar player, and traveled the world with the band Steel Heart. He recorded his own music as well and contributed to multiple Gold Records. His greatest passion in music was teaching his skills to others. In addition to his father Raymond of Stratford, Andy is survived by his brother Raymond J. Martin Jr. and his wife Karen, and his nephews, Raymond J. Martin III and Jake C.Martin all of Easton. He is also survived by many other family members and great friends. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 meeting directly at Union Cemetery, Stratford at 1:00 p.m. with Fr. Michael Lyons officiating. Friends may greet the family on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Dennis & D'Arcy – Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main Street, Stratford. Due to current health concerns, please wear a mask and enter through the back door of the funeral home where you will be safely directed to greet the family. At the request of his brother Ray, donations in his memory may be made to the "Andy Martin Music Foundation" which funds will be available for the underprivileged to take music lessons and buy instruments. Donations can be sent to Andy Martin Music Foundation c/o Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home, 2611 Main Street, Stratford, CT 06615. for online condolences, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home - Stratford
JUN
19
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Union Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home - Stratford
2611 Main Street
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 375-0798
