|
|
Andrew Mikita
Andrew Mikita, age 94 of Shelton, entered into rest on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Andy is the father of Miklos Mikita, Larry Mikita and his wife Staci and Diane Ciancio. He was predeceased by his wife Elsie. Friends may call on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 4 to 7 pm at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:30 am for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in St. Joseph Church, 424 Coram Rd., Shelton. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic War Veterans, 112 Derby Ave., Derby, CT 06418. To read his full obituary and leave condolences, go to www.adzimafh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 15, 2019