Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
More Obituaries for Andrew Orrino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Orrino

Andrew Orrino Obituary
Andrew Orrino
Andrew Orrino, age 38, of Stratford, beloved husband of Karen Hull Orrino, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. directly at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Stratfield Rd., Fairfield. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 3-8 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Jeremy Orrino Education Fund through the funeral home. To sign an online register or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 28, 2019
