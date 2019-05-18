Andrew Pechena

Andrew Pechena, age 92, of Bridgeport, beloved husband of the late Mary Kopasz Pechena, entered into eternal life on May 14, 2019. Born in Bridgeport to the late Andrew and Susan Nagy Pechena, Andrew was a graduate of Roger Ludlowe High School, Class of 1944 and was a member of the class reunion committee. After high school, he joined the United States Navy and served on the Air Craft Carrier U.S.S. Antietam during World War II and was also a member of its asscociation. Andrew was a graduate and valedictorian of Abbott Tech in Danbury. He then went on to work at Fletcher Thompson, Inc., Architects and Engineers for 45 years. Andrew was a lifelong member on the United Church of Christ in Bridgeport, a consistory member, past president, and secretary of the church. He was also a recipient of the Church's Appreciation Award. Andrew was a member of the Masonic Lodge Fidelity-St. John's Lodge No.3 AF & AM of Fairfield for over 50 years. Andrew and his late wife, Mary enjoyed traveling extensively over the United States and Europe. Andrew shared his affection with others with the extended members of the Pechena and Kopasz families and was loved in return. He will be missed by his family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. Interment will follow with Full Military Honors at Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be directed to the United Church of Christ, 2200 North Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604. To order flowers online, for travel directions or to sign his guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com Published in Connecticut Post on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary