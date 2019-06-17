Andrew E. Pekar, Jr.

Pekar, Andrew E. Pekar, Jr., fondly known as "Butch", age 75, of Shelton, beloved husband of Diana Galello Pekar, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at Lord Chamberlain Nursing Facility. Butch was the son of the late Andrew E. Pekar, Sr. and Mary "Mae" Kluchenko of Stratford. At the early age of 10, he began "helping out" at the neighborhood florist where his passion began. Upon graduating from Bullard Havens Technical High School, his creativity of floral design developed. Though always proud of his own work ethic, he was humbled to be able to serve his country in the Army National Guard for six years. After completing his service, he went back to his passion. He learned and mastered all areas of the floral industry from driving into the floral district of NYC to greenhouse care to his signature arrangements to then building his own business "The Flower Basket" that he was so proud of. With a knowledge of all aspects of the industry, he developed lifelong relationships with his customers in celebrating special occasions from weddings to babies, parties near and far and to an occasional "get me out of the doghouse" bouquet. And along with the happy occasions through times of loss, he could find a way to honor a memory, whether it be a family member, a veteran or a special four-legged friend. His talented hands were never at rest even at the very end. His work was always admired, often copied, but never replicated. After countless hours of work, he would then release his stress of the day by cooking delicious meals large enough to feed an army. Along with cooking, he enjoyed his love of music, his well-fed pets and his Boston Red Sox, but most importantly his love and pride for his family, especially his grandsons. Butch is survived by his loving wife, Diana of 54 years, two daughters, Cheryl Peterson and son-in-law Wayne of Shelton, and Kimberly Marini and son-in-law Sam of Shelton, most adored grandsons, Jeffrey Peterson and Samantha of NYC, Brett Peterson of Shelton, Nico and Alec Marini of Shelton, one sister, Kathleen Ambrose and her husband, Ronald, of Florida and many nephews and nieces. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1950 Barnum Avenue, where a Christian Mass of Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Friends may call on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford. Butch's family would like to extend our sincere gratitude for the love and care provided to all of us by such compassionate, caring staff on the third floor at Lord Chamberlain. Your sincerity and kindness will forever be in our hearts. To celebrate a life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com

