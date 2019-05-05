Andrew Piluso

Andrew Piluso, age 99, of Uncasville (formerly of Bridgeport), beloved husband of the late Antoinette Nastasia Piluso, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, New York on March 27, 1920, he was a son of the late Anthony and Josephine Piluso. Andrew was a retired employee of Sikorsky Aircraft with 38 years of dedicated service. Andrew loved nothing more than spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who lovingly referred to him as "Papa". He was a devoted husband to Antoinette (Nettie) for 67 years. Serving as an usher, he was actively involved in St. Andrew's Church in Bridgeport for many years. A passionate sports fan, Andrew could always be found watching his beloved New York Mets and New York Giants. He was proud of his Sicilian heritage, evident by his love of food. Andrew left a lasting impression on the lives he touched, he was kind and loving. He naturally cared for others, consistently stepping in to listen and assist those in need. Andrew was easy to talk to and easy to love. He was a consummate gentleman. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Frank, brother Arthur and daughter, Jo Ann Stiliha. Survivors include a son, Anthony Piluso of Uncasville, son-in-law, Roger Stiliha of Stratford, three grandchildren, Anthony Piluso, Jr., Cheryl Colucci and her husband John, and Tammy Stiliha Moyher, three great-grandchildren, Nicoletta and Andrew Colucci and Charles Moyher, as well as several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Keisha Fryar for caring for Andrew over the last year of his life. Funeral services will take place on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. from the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and at 11 a.m. in St. Andrew Church, Bridgeport for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Swim Across the Sound. To leave an online condolence, visit www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary