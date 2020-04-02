|
|
Andrew Shea
On the morning of March 30, 2020, Andrew Joseph Shea of Ellettsville, IN passed away at the age of 55. Andrew was born to John and Audrey Shea in 1964 in Bridgeport, CT. Andrew is a proud graduate of St. Joseph's High School in Trumbull, CT. He received a Bachelor's degree from Fairfield University in 1986, a Master's of Family Therapy from Southern Connecticut State University in 1991, and a Phd in Counseling Psychology from THE Pennsylvania State University in 1999. Andrew has been employed at Indiana University Counseling and Psychological Services since 1997, serving as their Director of Training since 2007. Friends and family will remember him as a loving father to his children, Jack and Claire, a devoted husband to his wife, Rachel, and committed step father to Kennedy, Grace, and Olivia.
Andrew was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Mary Shea and Theodore and Jean Kaull of Newport, RI as well as several aunts and uncles from Newport, RI and Green Bay, WI. He is survived by his parents, John and Audrey, his wife, Rachel, his children, Jack and Claire, his step-children, Kennedy, Grace, and Olivia, his sister and brother-in-law, Katrina and Pat Lane, his brother and sister-in-law, Timothy and Holly Beth, his brother Daniel, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Andrew enjoyed watching "the game" (any basketball, baseball, or football game), bodysurfing at the beach, singing along with Springsteen and the Stones, camping, making waffles and bacon, playing games with his family, starting multiple books at the same time, going to the farmer's market and bringing his own coffee cup, grilling, collecting everything his wife and children gave him, leaving the porch light on when his children or wife were out after dark. He will always be remembered for his caring nature, fighting spirit, positive attitude, and adoration of his wife and children. Andrew quotes: good egg; I'm not saying, I'm just saying; no dings; ight ight (night night); you're the BEST; good for you; swing and a miss; atta girl; I trust you. Andrew often told his children, "if God lined up all the kids that ever existed or ever would exist and told me to pick two, I would pick you."
Andrew had a beautiful smile that he offered generously and freely. Even more beautiful is his spirit. He made his friends and family feel safe, loved, and happy. We will forever remember Andrew's toughness during hard times, emotional resilience, empathy, curiosity, and joy for the little things in life.
Andrew continues to be a gift to others. He chose to donate his body to the IU School of Medicine for medical study and research.
A public memorial service will be held online Saturday, April 4 at 1:00 p.m. A link will be posted on Andrew's Caring Bridge site. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Cancer Commons.
https://www.cancercommons.org/giving/
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 3, 2020