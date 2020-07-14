Andrew Spodnik, Sr.
Andrew J. Spodnik, Sr., age 58 of Bridgeport, entered into God's Heavenly Kingdom on July 11, 2020.
Andrew was born in Bridgeport on September 9, 1961. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, and uncle.
He had a love and passion for muscle cars (1974 Dodge Charger SE) and was a dedicated mechanic over the past 35 years. He was employed by All Ford Mechanic, Inc. in Stratford.
He is survived by his wife, Veronica (Dorocak); children Joseph, Andrew III, and Kayla Spodnik, all of Bridgeport, Jeanne and husband, Rob Hoffman of Florida, and Deanna Markarian of Shelton; and his five beloved grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Ann Marie Spodnik, his son, Andrew Jr., his daughter, Bianca Spodnik, and his faithful companion Jynx the cat.
He is also survived by his siblings, Patricia, Joan, Barbara, and Donna Spodnik, all of Bridgeport, Mary Spodnik of Stratford, Anthony and his wife, Laura Mae of Washington State, and his sister Teresa (Spodnik) and husband, Alexis Ortiz of Naugatuck. He leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, and great-great-nephew.
He held a special place in his heart for his godchildren, Tremain Spodnik, Andrea Tracey, and Aimee Reyes.
Friends may call on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. Interment will be private. No more than 25 people will be allowed in the building at one time, so please keep your visit brief to allow others to pay their respects. Due to current Covid-19 guidelines, masks are required (which can be provided), and you must practice social distancing. Visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com
to express condolences online.