Andrew Wall
Andrew Wall, 55, died February 26, 2020, with his family and close friends by his side in Newtown, Connecticut. Andrew was born April 16, 1964, in Bridgeport, CT to Pierce and Barbara Wall. Andy spent his childhood in Monroe CT, and he graduated from Masuk High School in 1982. Andy met the love of his life Lori fresh out of high school and they were married for 30 wonderful years. His first job was as a mechanic and he spent many years restoring his beloved 1967 Pontiac convertible. He owned his own construction and flooring business, before he found his true calling as a police officer with the Monroe Police Department. He was president of the police union for 10 years. Andy had a real passion for fighting for officers' rights and was beloved by many of his fellow officers. Andy was a loving and caring husband and father, a great civil servant who protected and served our community. Andy was a loyal friend whose smile, laughter and sense of humor would light up any room. He enjoyed many summers on Seconsett Island in Cape Cod with his brother and son. It held a special place in his heart. Andrew is survived by his wife Lori Wall, son AJ Wall, brothers, Christopher Wall and Daniel Wall; sisters, Patricia and Bill Lazarra and Jennifer Wall. In-laws Al and Rita Keckler, Greg and Michelle Keckler, Bruce and Linda Brereton, Lisa Keckler and many beloved nieces, nephews and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pierce and Barbara Wall. Andrew's family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the Neuro Oncology team at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, led by Dr. David Reardon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Newtown Volunteer Ambulance 6 Washington Square, Newtown CT 06470 to thank them for their dedication and quick response to our many calls. Services will be private. To Leave an online condolence, visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 1, 2020