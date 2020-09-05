Angel Alberto
Angel "Moro" Alberto, age 83 of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 3, 2020. He was the son of Turkish and Syrian parents, but a passionate Cuban at heart, born in Santa Cruz Del Norte, Cuba, who was adored by all who knew him. He was the love of his wife Olga's life, and a source of strength and stability for his three children George Alberto (Leslie) of Bridgeport, CT, Rosie Soto (Pepe) of Miami, FL, Karina Adourian (Lee) of Westwood, MA and his five grandsons.
Angel was a leader within the Cuban community and a longtime president of the Cuban Lyceum of Bridgeport, where he settled 52 years after arriving from Cuba via Miami. He worked for 25 years at Heim, Inc. but his true calling was being a salesman who sold jewelry and just about anything. Mostly he was known for his incredible generosity, warmth, and sense of humor, and as the linchpin of the Alberto family and the entire community of Cubans in Bridgeport.
Calling hours will take place on Monday, September 7, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport. Due to social distancing guidelines, there will be a Private Mass for Angel. The graveside service, open to the public, will be held on Tuesday, September 8th at 10:30 a.m. in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association
in memory of Angel.