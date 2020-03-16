|
|
PVT. Angel Iram Cortes-Torres
PVT. Angel Iram Cortes-Torres, age 29, of Stratford passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He was born in Atlixco, Mexico on June 20, 1990, the son of Angel Iram Cortes and Maria Veronica Torres and the loving husband to Diana Sarai Lanche. Angel was a graduate of J.M Wright Technical School Class of 2008 where he received his mechanic skills. Angel was a loving husband, son, family member, friend and caring dog-dad. Angel began his long-term career at United Rentals where he was currently working as a Tech III Mechanic. He enjoyed many Disney trips over the past few years with his wife, family, and friends and made sure to make unforgettable memories with every single one of them. In the free time that he had he enjoyed time with family, traveling, watching movies, learning new things, road trips, reading, soccer, spending time with his dogs, video games, and helping everyone around him. He was an active member of the Stratford-Trumbull-Monroe Medical Reserve Corps. He proudly achieved his life-long dream to serve in the U.S Army. His knowledge, dedication and compassion will be sorely missed, and his absence will be heartfelt by his family and friends. In addition to his devoted wife Diana, and his parents Iram and Maria, survivors include his loving sisters, Veronica, Cira and Carolina Cortes, his grandmother, Enedina Mora Hernandez, his father and mother-in-law, Margarito and Lidia Gracia Lanche, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, brother in-law's, nephews and many dear friends.
All services were held privately. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 17, 2020