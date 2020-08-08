Angel Lopez

Angel L. Lopez
Angel Luis Lopez, age 93, of Bridgeport passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 7, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Gladys (Rodriguez) Lopez. Born in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, he was a son of the late Higinio and Carmen (Rodriguez) Lopez. Angel served proudly as a member of the US Army stationed in Panama during World War II. In an act demonstrating patriotism and love of country, which defined the Greatest Generation, Angel enlisted at a young age. After the war, Angel returned to Puerto Rico, where he continued his education, before relocating to Bridgeport, with his family in the early 1950's. He remained a Bridgeport resident earning quiet respect and recognition as a pioneer in the emerging Puerto Rican community. Angel was instrumental in helping to establish the Chapel of the Virgin de Providencia, an early Catholic Church outreach to the Puerto Rican Community of Bridgeport. Angel was employed by General Electric as a machinist in the company's Boston Avenue Wire and Cable division for over 30 years. While at GE, he was elected a Union Shop Steward by his peers. In that capacity, he continually advocated for better wages and working conditions at a time when Bridgeport was the Industrial Capitol of Connecticut. In retirement, Angel remained active in the GE Retiree's Association and enjoyed the annual reunions. He also became a fitness guru as a faithful member of the GE Fitness Center in Fairfield. Angel was a true "Mr. Fix-It" whose ingenuity and training as a Draftsman, enabled him to repair and construct just about anything from bookcases to floats used in the annual Puerto Rican Parade. A devoted father, he was a firm believer in education and only wished for his daughter's happiness and success. He was extremely proud of them and all of their accomplishments.
He is now reunited with the love of his life, his bride Gladys of 68 years, whom he had adored so much. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving daughters, Carmen L. Lopez and her husband Dale W. Radcliffe and Ivette (Betty) Martinez, both of Bridgeport, his cherished grandson, Michael A. Martinez as well as several brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico, New Jersey and Florida.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Iran Gomez for his friendship and compassionate care that he provided to Angel. Dr. Gomez always went above and beyond what is required of a physician.
Due to the concerns affecting us all at this time surrounding social gatherings, all funeral services and interment will be held privately for the immediate family. A memorial service and celebration of Angel's life will be held at a later date when we are able to gather in larger groups. Arrangements have been entrusted to Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com
.