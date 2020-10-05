Angel Vazquez

Angel M. Vazquez
Sept 26, 1938 - Sept 29, 2020. Angel M. Vazquez, age 82, returned to the Loving Arms of the Lord on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Middlesex Health Care. He was born in Patillas, Puerto Rico; son of the late Manuel Vazquez and Margarita Hernandez prior to relocating to Connecticut. He lived in Bridgeport for some time and will be remembered as a man of strong conviction.
Along with his parents, Angel rejoins his brothers and sisters in eternal rest. He is survived by one daughter, Carmen M. Vazquez of Puerto Rico.
Friends and family are invited to attend Calling Hours on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Funeraria Luz de Paz, 426 E. Washington Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06608. His interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, 885 Boston Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06608.
