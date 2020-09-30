Angela Cenatempo

Angela M. CenatempoAngela Marie Cenatempo, longtime resident of Bridgeport and Trumbull, CT, passed away Saturday evening September 26, 2020 at the age of 90.Born in Bridgeport, CT she was the daughter of Edward and Laura Gallucci. She was a graduate of Russell Sage College, in Troy, NY. She was trilingual, with an emphasis on French. She worked in various office capacities over the years. She was an avid cook and baker, and reader who loved to entertain and travel with her husband of 60 years, Joseph.She is survived by her husband Joseph, daughter Laurie, son Daniel, and four grandchildren, Cara, Carolyn, Jack, and Michael. She was predeceased by her brother Alfred Gallucci.Friends and family are invited to a funeral service to be celebrated at Saint Stephens Catholic Church, 6948 Main Street, Trumbull, CT. Friday October 2, at 10 a.m.Lunch following at Roberto's Restaurant, 305 Main Street, Monroe, CT 06468