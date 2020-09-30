1/1
Angela Cenatempo
Angela M. Cenatempo
Angela Marie Cenatempo, longtime resident of Bridgeport and Trumbull, CT, passed away Saturday evening September 26, 2020 at the age of 90.
Born in Bridgeport, CT she was the daughter of Edward and Laura Gallucci. She was a graduate of Russell Sage College, in Troy, NY. She was trilingual, with an emphasis on French. She worked in various office capacities over the years. She was an avid cook and baker, and reader who loved to entertain and travel with her husband of 60 years, Joseph.
She is survived by her husband Joseph, daughter Laurie, son Daniel, and four grandchildren, Cara, Carolyn, Jack, and Michael. She was predeceased by her brother Alfred Gallucci.
Friends and family are invited to a funeral service to be celebrated at Saint Stephens Catholic Church, 6948 Main Street, Trumbull, CT. Friday October 2, at 10 a.m.
Lunch following at Roberto's Restaurant, 305 Main Street, Monroe, CT 06468



Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
315 Monroe Turnpike
Monroe, CT 06468
2034458500
Guest Book sponsored by Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home

September 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Spadaccino Funeral Home
