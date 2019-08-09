|
Angela Mary Barone Gallucci
Angela passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019. Angela was born in New London to Anthony and Sylvia Barone. She grew up in Greenwich, and after marrying her childhood sweetheart, the late Victor Gallucci, she settled down in Trumbull for many years. Then, with their beloved dog Brandy, they started a new life in Boca Raton, Fl.
Angela worked at Fairfield County News for many years, and then the Sun Sentinel newspaper in Fl. But the job she loved the most was at the club house at Century Village in Boca Raton. She made many friends who were like family - especially Patti Belovich.
Angela was a remarkable woman who worked two full-time jobs until age 87 and then continued at the Club House until age 91. Angela was fiercely independent her whole life until she had her independence taken from her. To learn more about her story, visit AngiesStory.org. It is her wish that memorial contributions be made to help protect others from elder abuse and financial exploitation.
Funeral Mass will take place at St. James Church, 2110 Main Street, Stratford at 10:30 AM on Saturday, August 17th. Interment at Lawncroft Cemetery in Fairfield will be private.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 11, 2019