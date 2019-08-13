|
|
Angela Mary (Barone) Gallucci
Angela passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019. Angela was born in New London to Anthony and Sylvia Barone. She grew up in Greenwich, and after marrying her childhood sweetheart, the late Victor Gallucci, she settled down in Trumbull for many years. Then, with their beloved dog Brandy, they started a new life in Boca Raton, FL.
Angela worked at Fairfield County News for many years, and then the Sun Sentinel newspaper in FL. But the job she loved the most was at the club house at Century Village in Boca Raton. She made many friends who were like family - especially Patti Belovich.
Angela was a remarkable woman who worked two full-time jobs until age 87 and then continued at the Club House until age 91. Angela was fiercely independent her whole life until she had her independence taken from her. To learn more about her story, visit AngiesStory.org. It is her wish that memorial contributions be made to help protect others from elder abuse and financial exploitation.
Special thanks to Dr. Justin Persico and his amazing team at Smilow on Park Ave. for helping Angela to become cancer free twice. Thanks to her live-in aides who made it possible for her to leave the nursing home to live in the community. Thanks, also, to the folks at MFP who gave Angela the chance to gain her freedom.
Funeral Mass will take place at St. James Church, 2110 Main Street, Stratford at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 17th. Internment at Lawncroft Cemetery in Fairfield will be private. Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 14, 2019