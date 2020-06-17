Angela Mizia
Angela Mizia, age 65, of Shelton entered into rest on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of Stephen Mizia. Angela was born in Manhattan, New York on March 2, 1955 daughter of George Haines and the late Theresa (Tullo) Haines. She was a social worker for the Catholic Family Services for many years before her retirement. Angela was the mother of Christopher Mizia, sister of,George Haines and Theresa Haines. She was also survived 5 nieces and nephews and 3 great-nieces and nephews. Friends may greet the family on Thursday (TODAY) from 4-7 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. On Friday, friends are invited to go directly to St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Avenue, Shelton for her Mass Of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
