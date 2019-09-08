|
Angela Sugarman
January 21, 1935 - September 7, 2019Mrs. Angela Sugarman, 84, wife of the late William M. Sugarman passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Jewish Senior Services in Bridgeport, CT
Angela was born in the Bronx, NY on January 21, 1935 and was the daughter of the late James and Adelina Paterno. Angela was a longtime resident of Westport, CT and she was a founding member of the Westport Son's of Italy.
Survivors include one daughter Lisa A. Costello and her husband Richard of Fairfield, CT. She leaves behind many beloved family members and friends.
The family will receive friends in the Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Road East, Westport, CT on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. Friends are invited to attend a funeral at 11:00 a.m. following the calling hours in St. Luke Church, 49 Turkey Hill Road North, Westport, CT. Entombment will follow in Willowbrook Cemetery. Condolences may be left on line at www.hardingfuneral.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Boylan House for the loving care they gave Angela for the last three years. Contributions in memory of Angela may be made to the American , 225 North Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or on line at www.act.alz.org.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 9, 2019