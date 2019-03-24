Angeles "Ann" Cisko

Angeles "Ann" Cisko passed away on the evening of February 17, 2019 after a long and difficult battle with Alzheimer's disease. Ann was the daughter of Angel and Balbina Fernandez, originally from Spain and was born on May 5, 1929. Ann was married in 1950 to the late Fred Cisko, Jr. and touched the lives of many in her 89 years. Ann was also predeceased by her sister, Tadea Wargo and husband Warren, who held a special place in her heart. Two nieces, Bonnie Mackie of Florida and Lauren Barber of Washington also mourn her loss.

A former employee of Norden and Sikorsky, Ann gained her independence late in life and enjoyed many travel adventures with her eldest daughter, friend and confidant, Jan Saloomey of Woodbury. Some of Ann's fondest family memories were spent with her youngest daughter, Lisa Lambert of Shelton, granddaughter Jessica Essenter and great-granddaughter Elliana Essenter of Monroe.

Known for her empathy for others, sense of humor and love of animals, Ann enjoyed reading, music, cooking and entertaining. She was an active member of the Aqua Maids synchronized swimming team, a popular book club, the Red Society and an avid Yankee fan. Ann was a beautiful woman both inside and out.

Ann's spirit left this world peacefully as her favorite song played from the Phantom of the Opera, Music of the Night (See lyrics). Her soul was finally released to a higher power verifying the the power of music, love and compassion. The family is requesting privacy at this time. A celebration of life may be planned for a later date.