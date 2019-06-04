Connecticut Post Obituaries
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
View Map
Angelina K. Alarcon
Angelina K. Alarcon, age 83, of West Haven, formerly of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Angelo Alarcon, passed away on June 1, 2019 in Connecticut Hospice Branford, with her loving family by her side. Angelina was born in Hartford on December 31, 1935 to the late Franklin and Theresa (Gigliotti) Zullo and has been a longtime area resident. Survivors include her devoted daughters, Mary Loch and her husband Raymond of Milford, Debbie Torres-Ilgu and her husband Halim of West Haven, Joann Krause and her husband Edward of Shelton, and Diane Welch and her husband Shawn of Orange, 7 cherished grandchildren, Stacy Loch, Eric Loch and his wife Fani, Paul Torres, Danielle Krause, Stephanie Coyne and her husband John, Eddie Krause, and Patrick Welch and his fiancée Courtney Mascola, 4 great-grandchildren, Cameron, Kayla, Coralie, and Cassidy, brothers, Emilio Zullo, Ugo Zullo (Gail), a sister, Rita Lubin (Wayne), sister-in-law, Rose Zullo and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, Angelina was predeceased by her brother, Raphael. Funeral services will take place on Friday, June 7th at 11 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. Interment to follow in Union Cemetery. Friends may visit with Angelina's family on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make a donation to a , in memory of Angelina. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on June 4, 2019
