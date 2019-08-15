|
Angelina Borrelli
Angelina Borrelli, age 85, entered into eternal rest on August 12, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Carmine Borrelli. Mrs. Borrelli was born in Salento, Province of Salerno, Italy on Aug. 23, 1933, daughter of the late Giovanni and Filomena Mastrogiovanni Viceconte. A resident of Derby since 1973, she retired after twenty years of service in the Food Service Dept. at Griffin Hospital. Previously, she faithfully delivered the former Evening Sentinel newspaper each day to 300 homes and worked at the former DeLuca's Pasta in Derby. Angelina loved to cook for her family and others, including her church, and enjoyed vegetable gardening. She leaves to cherish her memory, loving sons, Peter Borrelli (Lori), Jerry Borrelli (Debra) and John Borrelli (Angela) of Derby and Claudio Borrelli (Kathy) of Ansonia, a brother, Adolfo Viceconte of VA, sisters, Nuziata Holt of WV, and Nicolina Guzza and Teresa Alessandrini of Italy, cherished grandchildren, Angelo Frattasio, Carmela D'Amato, Renee Raspardo, Daniel Borrelli, Angela Borrelli, Elizabeth Souza, Melissa Valentino, David Borrelli, Tim McMahon, Jocelyn Seldana, Lisa McMahon, Emily Borrelli, Joseph Borrelli, Giovanna Borrelli, Karleen Guluzzy and Luciana Borrelli, eighteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Rosa Frattasio, brothers, Gennarino and Amedeo Viceconte and a sister, Gina Coscia. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday August 18, 2019, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver St. in Ansonia. On Monday, her funeral will begin at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of the Apostles Parish, St. Mary's Church, 212 Elizabeth St. in Derby. Interment will immediately follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. Contributions in Angelina's memory may be made to Our Lady Queen of the Apostles Parish, St. Mary Church. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 17, 2019