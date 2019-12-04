|
|
Angelina M. Iannarone
Angelina (Angie) M. Iannarone, age 93, passed away peacefully Monday, December 2, 2019 in Trumbull. Born and raised in Bridgeport, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Josephine Iannarone. She graduated from Harding High School and worked for 47 years at the Department of Motor Vehicle. Angie was a talented knitter of which her family enjoyed many homemade sweaters. She is survived by her sister Lucy Iannarone, sister-in-law Eleanore Iannarone, nephew John Iannarone (wife Elaine), and niece Holly Flynn. Over the years, Angie enjoyed her great-nieces and nephews: Melissa, Molly, Thomas Flynn and Sarah, Joshua, Nicholas Iannarone. She was predeceased by her siblings Agostino Iannarone and Eleanor Iannarone, and great-nephew Kevin Flynn. The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff of Saint Joseph's Center, Trumbull, for the care, dedication, and compassion shown, as well as the volunteers and staff from the recreation department for the many daily activities she enjoyed. Angie was blessed to have the spiritual support offered at St. Joseph's. Friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 9:00 am in the Spadaccino Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe and at 10:30 am in Saint Jude Church, Monroe for a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 5, 2019