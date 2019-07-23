|
|
Angelina Patti
Angelina V. LoPerfido Patti, age 100 of Trumbull passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at Middlebrook Farms. She was the beloved wife of the late Pat L. Patti. Born in New York City, Angelina was a retired seamstress. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo, and loved to be entertained especially with music. She is survived by her loving sons, Anthony Patti and his wife Lynn of Trumbull and Michael Patti of Colorado Springs, CO, grandchildren, Lisa, Michael, Phillip, Gabriel, Tessa, Anthony, Christopher and Andrew, and great grandchildren, Cayden, Zachary, Antonio, Phinneas, Sabin, Emerson, and Sophia. Funeral services will be held Friday at 12 noon in the Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may call Friday morning 10:00 a.m. – 12 noon. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on July 24, 2019