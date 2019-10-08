|
Angelina Burdo Piccirillo
May 24, 1920-October 2, 2019
Angelina Burdo Piccirillo (Chick), age 99 of Bridgeport, the beloved wife of the late Michael R. Piccirillo, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, peacefully at home, with her loving family by her side. Born in Bridgeport on May 24, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Lucretia (Amoroso) Burdo. Chick loved sewing, painting and gardening, but most of all spending time with her family. She enjoyed cooking and baking from scratch for family and friends. She was loved by all who knew her for her warmth, generosity and kindness. She touched the hearts of everyone who knew her.
Survivors include her daughter, Marie and husband Larry Merly, with whom she resided, her son, Michael Piccirillo and wife Nan; her grandchildren, Jennifer, Larry, Michael, Gary, Ronald and Deborah; her great-grandchildren, Madison, Brett, Conner, L.J. and Elijah, one sister, Ann Loch of Marietta, GA., and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her sisters, Louise, Mary, Rose and Antoinette; and brothers, Vincent, John and Patrick, and infant granddaughter, Karla Merly.
Friends are invited to attend a Mass of the Christian Burial on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY in St. Margaret's Shrine, 2523 Park Ave., Bridgeport. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis TN 38105, in memory of Angelina. Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 9, 2019