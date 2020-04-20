Home

Angelo Louis Agosti
Angelo Louis Agosti, 96, of East Longmeadow, MA, beloved husband of 53 years to Norma Marie (Aspin) Agosti passed away April 14, 2020.
He was born in Bridgeport, CT on May 22, 1923, to Paul and Rose (Zega) Agosti.
Angelo was a lifelong Connecticut resident until his recent move to East Longmeadow, MA. Angelo was a veteran of World War II. He was a tool and die maker by trade. He was an avid lifelong ballroom dancer and golfer. He was a peaceful, happy man who spent his life enjoying and providing for his family and he will be remembered as such to all those lucky enough to have spent time with him.
He was predeceased by his parents; his beloved daughter, Louise Agosti; and his sister and brother-in-law, Louise and Harry Greenberger.
Survivors include his wife Norma, his children, Andrea Agosti Gardner and her husband Dale, Elaine Agosti and her partner, Claudia, and Paul Agosti and his wife Kelly; his 11 grandchildren, Kyle, Erin and Connor Broderick, Thomas and Andrew Flynn, Angela and Luca Penna, and Emily, Caroline, Sara and Hunter Agosti; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 21, 2020
