Angelo A. Fernandez
Angelo A. Fernandez, 79, of Stratford, beloved husband of Sally Fernandez, passed into eternal rest on August 12, 2019, after a long illness. He was born in Santiago, Cuba on May 17, 1940, to the late Carmen Alvarez and Eduardo Fernandez. He came to the United States on October 31, 1942. Angelo graduated from Harding High in Bridgeport and Southern Connecticut State College. After college, Angelo worked at Exide Battery and Moore Special Tool. He went on to work at Shick from where he retired in 2007. Angelo loved to travel and learn about different cultures. From hiking the mountains of Machu Picchu in Peru to riding on camels in Egypt, Angelo had many adventures. Angelo was the guy you called whenever you needed anything fixed; traditional or invented on the fly, he always found a solution. Angelo was a devoted family man who not only cared deeply for his family but also provided comfort and care to so many family members lost through the years. Angelo was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 12615 and served as Financial Secretary. In addition to his beloved wife of 56 years, Sally Fernandez, Angelo is also survived by three children, Donna Fernandez of Stratford, Mary Beth Fernandez of Stratford and David Fernandez and wife Karen of Milford, two grandchildren, Danny and Dylan Fernandez. Angelo was predeceased by his brother, Edward Fernandez and beloved Tia Martha deArmas. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, at St. Charles Church, 391 Ogden Street, Bridgeport at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Friends may call at the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may contribute in the Angelo's memory to the Thomas Merton House, 43 Madison Avenue, Bridgeport or of one's choice in Angelo's memory. To celebrate a life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 14, 2019