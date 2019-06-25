Angelo Pettinella

Angelo Pettinella, age 84, of Trumbull, beloved husband of Maria Croce Pettinella passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Lord Chamberlain surrounded by his loving family. Born on August 12, 1934 in Abruzzo, Tocco da Casauria, Italy, he was a son of the late Luciano and Caterina Pettinella. Angelo left Italy in 1952 for Australia at the age of 18 to provide for his parents and siblings and began his construction career. After 10 years in Australia, at the age of 28, he left for the United States to marry the love of his life, Maria and started a family. Upon arriving, he continued working in the construction industry for many years for various companies. He enjoyed wine making, tending to his garden and if something was broken, he could fix it! But above all things in life, his family was first, especially his children and grandchildren. The values he instilled and the love he gave will always live in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. In addition to his beloved wife Maria of 54 years, survivors include his loving children Cathy Deely and her husband Bob of Monroe, Lucio Pettinella and his wife Arlene of Trumbull and Gino Pettinella of Atlanta, GA, five cherished grandchildren, Sean Deely, Elisa Deely, Talia Pettinella, Christopher Pettinella and Joseph Connolly, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and at 10:30 a.m. in Christ the King Church, Trumbull for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in the St. Monica Mausoleum at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Thursday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. In Angelo's name, memorial contributions may be made to the Lord Chamberlain Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 7003 Main St., Stratford, CT 06614.