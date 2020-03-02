|
|
Angelo Recine
Angelo Recine, age 70, beloved husband of Sandra Cappello Recine of Bridgeport, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2010 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Born in Ripi, Province of Frosinone, Italy on September 26, 1949, he was the son of the late Antonio and Antoinette Cefaloni Recine and was a longtime resident of Bridgeport. Angelo proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a sports enthusiast and avidly followed UCONN girls basketball and both the New York Yankees and Giants. His greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his family, especially his cherished granddaughters. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his beloved wife, Sandra of 43 years, survivors include two loving daughters, Lisa Recine (Spouse Timothy) and Lauren Recine all of Bridgeport and three cherished granddaughters, Mikayla, Savanah and Juliette as well as many cousins in Long Island and Italy.
Friends are invited to meet directly in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Shelton Rd., Trumbull on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be private. Family and friends may call on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 3 Landmark Square, Suite 330, Stamford, CT 06901. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 3, 2020