Aniela Lusniak

Aniela "Nellie" Lusniak (Ataman), 86, a longtime resident of Bridgeport, entered into heaven on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Saint Vincent's Hospital.

Aniela was born on May 25, 1932 in Poland. She is survived by her loving husband, Franciszek (Frank) of 67 years, her son Leslie and his wife Vickie from Trumbull, her daughter-in-law Viesia (Vee) Lusniak from Norwalk, and her grandchildren Jason, Natalie, and Samantha, her sister Bronia Skoczylas, her nieces and nephews and adoring friends. She was predeceased by her brother Marian as well as her son Richard Roman.

Aniela was a devoted mother and grandmother and a long-time parishioner of Saint Michael the Archangel's Church, Bridgeport. She retired from Cornwall and Paterson in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Friends may call at the Commerce Hill Radozycki Funeral Home, 4798 Main Street, Bridgeport on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Michael the Archangel's Church, 310 Pulaski Street, Bridgeport, on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. followed by interment in Mountain Grove Cemetery, 2675 North Avenue, Bridgeport.