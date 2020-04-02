|
Anita C. Pierini
Anita Carbone Pierini, age 93, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Frederick A. Pierini, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in St. Vincent's Medical Center. Born in Bridgeport on December 1, 1926, she was the last surviving of 14 children of the late Vincenso and Michelina Carbone, nee Vellotti. Mrs. Pierini was a secretary for the City of Bridgeport Board of Education for many years. After retiring she spent much of her time volunteering, and took great pride in publishing her Senior News Letter for the retirees of the City of Bridgeport. She touched the hearts of everyone that knew her and will be sadly missed. Survivors include a son, Michael Pierini of Bridgeport and a daughter, Pamela Kearns and her husband John of Norwalk, three grandchildren, James Kearns and his wife Kelli, Dustin Kearns and Anthony Pierini as well as many nieces and nephews.
Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, funeral and interment services will be held privately for the immediate family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the SWIM Center for Cancer Care at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Donations can be made at give.stvincents.org/DonateNow.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 3, 2020