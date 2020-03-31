|
|
Anita Mary Michaud Carroll
Anita Mary Michaud Carroll was born in Stockholm, Maine on May 20, 1935. On March 18, 2020 she lost her battle with Alzheimer's with her daughters by her side. In 1951 her family moved to Bridgeport, CT where she began to work at Skydel's Department Store. Anita was a licensed hairdresser, volunteer for the Drum & Bugle Corp and in 1977 she received her high school diploma from Central High School graduating from the Adult Education program. Anita worked at N.E. Correctional facility and eventually would retire from the Ella Grasso Center in Stratford, CT. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic a Memorial service will take place at a later date at the Larson Funeral Home, 2496 North Ave, Bridgeport. To read the entire notice and leave a message of condolence or light a candle go to www.larsonfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 1, 2020