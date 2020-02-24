|
Anita Schott
Anita Schott, age 92 of Bridgeport, CT, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at St. Vincent Medical Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael Schott. Mrs. Schott was born in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of the late Jack and Minnie Silverman.
Anita was an administrator in the banking industry for many years until her retirement. She is survived by her sons Paul Schott and Howard Schott and her daughters-in-law Patti Schott and Esther Schott as well as her grandchildren Elena, Aaron and Benjamin Schott and her great grandson Victor Schott Zitek. Anita was also predeceased by her sister Shirley Krelenstein.
Services will take place on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. directly at Wellwood Cemetery, 1400 Wellwood Ave. W. Babylon, NY 11704. Memorial contributions may be made to The Jewish Home for the Elderly, 4200 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 25, 2020