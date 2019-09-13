|
|
ANITA M. TAYLOR
ANITA M. TAYLOR, (1943 – 2019) of Meadowbrook Road, Fairfield, CT, died on Thursday afternoon, August 29, 2019, at St. Vincent's Hospital, surrounded by her family and close friends, following a long, hard-fought battle with cancer. Anita was born in Waterbury, CT on March 21, 1943, the daughter of Mary Brangaccio Mengual and Louis Pereto. Anita grew up in Bridgeport and Shelton, Connecticut and graduated from Notre Dame Catholic High School, a member of the first graduating class of 1960. She had been a resident of Fairfield, Connecticut since 1969.
Anita was proud of being an organizer. Her organizational skills were unsurpassed. She started her professional organizing business in 1992, and founded Anita and Company, LLC in 2007. Her hands-on assistance helped her clients declutter their work and living spaces, and in turn, declutter their lives. Over the years, she expanded her organizing business to include teaching, lecturing and writing books. In addition to organizing, Anita was a lifetime member of and devoted to the Girl Scouts of the USA. She was The Housatonic Girl Scout Council's President for 6 years. She was also a tireless networker. Anita was involved in Business Network International, the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Orange Chamber of Commerce, she was past President of the Entrepreneurial Woman's Network and the past President of Network of Executive Woman. When not organizing, volunteering for the Girls Scouts or networking, Anita could be found creating scrapbooks filled with memories of her friends and family. Most of all, Anita loved her family. She will be forever missed by her son, David Taylor, her daughter, Donna Taylor Crystal, and her granddaughters, Kaela Crystal, Alexa Crystal, Emme Crystal and Tess Crystal. In addition, Anita will be missed by numerous cousins and many friends.
A Memorial Service will be held for Anita on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Holy Family Church, 700 Old Stratfield Road, Fairfield, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations to Girl Scouts of Connecticut, in Anita's name, would be very much appreciated. Donations may be made the Girl Scouts of Connecticut through their website. If you would like to make a donation to a specific scouting program that was meaningful to Anita, please donate to the Girl Scouts of Connecticut Send a Girl to Summer Camp The program provides financial aid for girls who may not otherwise afford to attend a day or resident summer camp.
Published in Connecticut Post from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019