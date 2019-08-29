|
|
Anita Esler Tuoti
Anita Esler Tuoti, 88, of Sarasota, FL passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. She was born on July 23, 1931 in Yonkers, NY, the daughter of Henry and Helen Esler and was the devoted wife of 62 years to the late George Frank Tuoti.
Anita, a long-term resident of Monroe, CT, Enfield, NH and Sarasota, FL, was a kind, thoughtful and caring spouse, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. A graduate of The College of New Rochelle with a degree in Art/Education, Anita was a passionate and gifted watercolor artist. Throughout her lifetime, she generously offered her time and talent in many volunteer capacities, including display coordinator for People's Bank Showcase, docent for the Discovery Museum, Membership Chairman of the Bridgeport Arts Council and tutor for the Mercy Learning Center and Monroe Public School System. She was also an active member of the Catholic Church.
In addition to raising her family, Anita enjoyed traveling, antiquing, entertaining family and enjoying the change of seasons at her beloved Crystal Lake. She was also an avid walker, outpacing even the best of us.
Anita is survived by children Jill Muller of Siesta Key, FL; Lynn (Mark) LoStocco of Madison, CT; Jann (Doug) Wilson of Tucson, AZ and Paul (Karen) Tuoti of South Kingstown, RI, as well as grandchildren Amy LoStocco, Claire LoStocco, Matthew LoStocco, Michelle Muller, Colby Wilson, Cali Wilson, Zachary Tuoti, Alexandra Tuoti and Nicholas Tuoti. She is also survived by her brothers Robert Esler, Louis (Maura) Esler and John (Eileen) Esler as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10 a.m., St. Helena Church, Enfield, NH. Interment will follow at Countryside Cemetery, Enfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ().
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 1, 2019