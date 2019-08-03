|
|
Ann "Gustie" & Joseph "Art" Gallant
Jul 12, 1933 - Jul 26, 2019
Apr 27, 1931 - May 3, 2019
Ann Augusta "Gustie" Gallant, age 86, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Joseph Arthur "Art" Gallant, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019. Mrs. Gallant was born July 12, 1933 in Brockton, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Thorndike and Hazel (Tibbetts) Flye. Gustie spent her early years in Brockton and later moved to Easton, Connecticut. Gustie met the love of her life, Art Gallant, as teenagers at a local social square dance. They shared 65 wonderful years of marriage until Art's passing in May. They were best friends, soul mates and just as in love as the day they met. She was always happy to share the fact they never had an argument in all their years of marriage. Gustie was an avid equestrian and a true animal lover who cared for many pets in her lifetime including her horse, Frisky, and numerous dogs and cats. Always a kind, gentle, and gracious woman, the greatest joy in her life was her family. Gustie is survived by her daughter Michele Gallant of Storrs, CT; son Peter Sr. and his wife Andrea Gallant of Southwick, MA; grandchildren Rebecca and Jed Robertson, Monica Adams, and Peter Gallant Jr.; step-grandchildren Alexa and Taylor Pszeniczny, and a great-grandson Anthony Adams. A joint Celebration of Life for Gustie and Art will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford, CT 06615. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Waterbury Pipes and Drums, Policepipesanddrums.net. For additional information or to share a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 4, 2019